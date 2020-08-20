New Balance will look to continue its big year by introducing a new project with Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak.

For their latest collaborative effort, the brands are pushing design boundaries with a futuristic take on the Niobium boot that can be worn as a slipper, mule, or a waterproof boot. The shoe is designed specifically through New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio program, which recently opened the doors to its T-House concept store in July. The sneaker starts as a mid-cut design, but parts of the heel can be unzipped to create different styles for various occasions.

Snow Peak and New Balance T-House's Niobium 2020 collab will release exclusively at select retailers in Japan starting on Aug. 28 followed by a global launch on Sept. 4. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.

Image via greatgrondino

