There's a new Converse collaboration set to releases soon. This time, the brand has teamed up with photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis for the first time ever to collaborate on the Chuck Taylor CX.

According to the brand, this pair is inspired by one of Jarvis' photographs of flowers that was taken on a trip to Mexico that reminds her of her late father—who helped inspire her to become a photographer. "He had such great style, and I can remember his outfit choices always had something extra; some bit of unexpected flare," says Jarvis. "These pieces I've made are something extra — with an unexpected flare."

On the surface, the collab mirrors the look of the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star but this CX variation uses stretch canvas on the upper donning a multicolored floral print that's paired with a plush CX foam midsole and translucent outsole.

The sneaker release date for the Shaniqwa Jarvis x Converse Chuck Taylor CX is set for Aug. 13 on Converse.com and at select retailers. It will retail for $100.

