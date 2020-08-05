Sean Wotherspoon's love for corduroy is well known, as evidenced by the material being heavily featured on his colorful Nike Air Max 97/1 hybrid in 2017 as well as on his Bespoke Air Max 1 he created at NikeLab in New York City last year. Today, Wotherspoon teased a brand new corduroy Asics Gel-Lyte 3, but the latest iteration isn't solely his collaboration but is also with Atmos.

Seen on Wotherspoon's Instagram account is a new version of the Gel-Lyte 3 that's covered in multicolored corduroy panels with its recognizable split tongue design. This version appears to be altered to feature a removable red and yellow Asics branding. Thanks to an image posted by guccipaul_mrleaker, the upper layer on the heels have been removed to reveal Atmos branding on the left shoe.

As of now, neither Atmos nor Asics have confirmed if this project will see a retail launch.

UPDATE (06/18): Atmos has confirmed that its Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collab with Wotherspoon is releasing on June 27 on Atmos-tokyo.com for ¥17,500, which converts to around $164. The shoes will also release alongside a collection of t-shirts and various bags.

UPDATE (08/05): Following a limited release in June, Wotherspoon and Atmos' Asics Gel-Lyte 3 is releasing again this week.

According to Philly-based retailer Ubiq, the elusive collab is restocking on Aug. 7, which will include the shoe, matching apparel and accessories. An official announcement for the release procedure is expected to follow in the days ahead.

Furthermore, Wotherspoon's own Round Two Hollywood store has confirmed it will release the collaboration for retail pricing ($160). Check back for more details as they're announced.

