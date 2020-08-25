It didn’t take long before tennis legend Roger Federer announced his next sneaker collaboration with Swiss running brand On.

Last month, the Federer and the Swish footwear brand unveiled their first-ever collaborative sneaker, dubbed The Roger Centre Court "0 Series," on July 8, which was exactly 17 years after he won his first Wimbledon title. Shortly after, 1000 units were made available and it flew off the shelves.

Extending their partnership, Federer is releasing a new namesake sneaker called The Roger that’s made to be worn on and off the tennis court. The model features a low-cut construction on the upper that’s built around the CloudTec foam midsole concealing the Speedboard for all-day comfort.

"I wanted to combine the same lightness, comfort, and agility in a tennis sneaker for everyday life," says Federer about his latest project.

The raffle for Federer's The Roger sneaker is currently open on Titolo's Instagram and will close ahead of its Aug. 27 release date.

Image via Titolo

Image via Titolo

Image via Titolo