Along with the recent wave of Reebok Question retro releases, including a collaboration with Eric Emanuel, the brand is also bringing back Allen Iverson's first signature sneaker in its original colorway soon.

In line with the model's 25th-anniversary celebrations this year, the suede-toe version of the white and red colorway is returning on August 21. Two versions of this makeup released during its initial launch in '96 with one featuring a premium suede toe box that was limited to only 5,000 units before it dropped with its familiar pearlized leather on the toe shortly after.

Readers can look out for the Reebok Question OG "Red Toe" to arrive on Reebok.com and at select retailers starting August 21.

UPDATE (08/13): Coinciding with the upcoming "Red Toe" Question OG release, Reebok just dropped its "Beyond Question" magazine highlighting the life of Allen Iverson as well as his first signature sneaker.

The brand is also raffling off 75 copies of the magazine with a selection that will be signed by Iverson with proceeds benefiting BOKS. Click here to sign up.

Fans can access the digital version of "Beyond Question" here.

Image via Reebok