Thus far, Reebok's innovative First Pitch program has proven to be a success in not only producing sneakers that fans want, but also reducing the industry’s rapidly growing environmental footprint.

For the platform's next concept, the Club C will once again be the sneaker of choice after the "Vote" style was funded earlier this month. According to Reebok, this "Open Membership" colorway is a nod to the brand's rich heritage and how the Club C dominated tennis courts in the '80s and '90s. It incorporates design elements including a terry cloth liner and heel inspired by a tennis ball and a graphic of the court on the side.

"The colors and textures play it hard. Straight tennis ball feels from vintage chalk toned leather to hairy suede and a heel tab with authentic tennis ball material," said Reebok designer Martin Nachev. "A bold neon yellow sole and terry cloth lining (mood: sweatbands and wristbands) give off country club nostalgia with an exaggerated twist."

The commitment window for the Reebok Club C "Open Membership" will go live on Monday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. EST at Firstpitch.Reebok.com. It's worth noting that the shoe will only be produced after the goal of 500 pairs sold is met.

Image via Reebok