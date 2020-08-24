A storage locker hunter just came up huge with a recent auction, and the timing couldn't have been better.

According to TMZ, items from a unit located in Los Angeles were recently up for bids off after the owner—a former stylist of Bryant's named Derek Roshe—failed to pay the bills on the unit. The buyer won the auction with a bid of $375, and found rare memorabilia tucked away from the late, great Kobe Bryant, including 35 pairs of shoes, jerseys, practice gear, and more, just in time for "Mamba Week." The winning bidder then sold the items to the star of the tv series Storage Wars, Rene Nezhoda, for $13,000.

According to Nezhoda, he has since gotten in touch with Vanessa Bryant's lawyers to see if any of the items are of interest to her. Check out the video below to see some of the goods from the storage space.