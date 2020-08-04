Today, Puma revealed its new Xetic cushioning that will be introduced on the Calibrate Runner this month.

Created with the help of the MIT Design Lab, Xetic cushioning has the appearance of 3D-printing, but the inner workings of the midsole are actually created by combining mechanical cushioning and foam together. According to the brand, Puma and the MIT Design Lab compiled data that was developed to specifically shape the structure of a foot that allows for maximum cushioning regardless of the activity. The result is the horizontal number 8 perforations on the foam.

"Puma's innovation department teamed up with MIT Design Lab because we needed their high expert engineering capabilities," said Romain Girard, Senior Head of Innovation at Puma. "MIT has computer simulation possibilities, which enabled us to see the behavior of the material and quickly find the optimal structure for calculated cushioning."

Puma's new Calibrate Runner featuring the Xetic cushioning will release overseas first starting in Asia on Aug. 7 and in Europe on Aug. 15. A stateside release will take place on Aug. 28 on Puma.com and at select retailers worldwide for $140 each.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma