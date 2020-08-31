The latest round of sneaker leaks come in the form of a potential Prada and Adidas collaboration that's rumored to be releasing soon.

According to py_leaks, two pairs of sneakers are on the way, which is expected to be called the Adidas Prada Sailing. An early look at the new style is currently unavailable but the two styles are slated to feature a white, metallic silver, and red color scheme. Each pair is also expected to include a $350 price tag.

As of now, Adidas and Prada have yet to confirm that this purported collaboration is, in fact, happening but stick to Sole Collector for updates.

Oh yeah....we may as well leak this one too, but we cba making a pic for it. @adidasoriginals x @Prada will be dropping 2 shoes soon. The pairs will be known as Adidas Prada Sailing dropping in a CWHITE,MSILVE,RED colourway. Both pairs will retail at $350.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) October 18, 2019

UPDATE (12/03): With the Prada x Adidas collaboration set to release tomorrow, the pack has now loaded onto Adidas.com revealing a $3,170 price tag. Check out a detailed look below.

UPDATE (01/03): According to pyleaks, the Prada x Adidas Superstar will see another launch in 2020—this time without the matching bag. Set to drop in three colorways ("CWhite/CBlack/CWhite," "CBlack/CBlack/Clack," and "SilvMt/SilvMt/SilvMt), the model will retail for $450 and is expected to release in March.

UPDATE (08/31): Adidas has announced that Prada's Superstar collab is releasing in the "Silver Metallic," "Core White," and "Core Black" colorways on Sept. 8 via the Confirmed app. The shoes are priced at $525 each.

