Having already released a Superstar collaboration this year, another project between Prada and Adidas is reportedly on the way, this time incorporating a brand new silhouette.

While the name of the model remains unknown, initial imagery from sneaker leaker account wavegod_thelegend suggests that it could be inspired by the Italian fashion label's America's Cup sneaker given the similarities of a low-cut upper while the signature red "Linea Rossa" branding on the heel that stretches down the outsole. Additional details include co-branding stamped on the footbed and what appears to be Boost cushioning in the midsole.

Release info for this Prada x Adidas collab is currently unavailable.