It's no secret that the NBA's sneakerhead-in-chief P.J. Tucker packed some heat when preparing to enter the NBA bubble for the conclusion of the season, but a new video reveals that he has his very own Nike Kobe 5 PE hitting retail soon.

P.J. Tucker has his own Nike Kobe 5 PE releasing soon. Who needs these in their collection? 🙋‍♂️#MambaFam pic.twitter.com/wXyu58u7YX — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 9, 2020

The Rockets guard says his Kobe 5 PEs sport a "Draft Day-esque" colorway, highlighted by zebra and hypnotic checker patterns throughout the upper. Black fills Swoosh branding along the quarters, purple picks up the midsole and the shoe sits atop what appears to be a rose-colored outsole.

This would be Tucker's first sneaker release since agreeing to re-sign with Nike last November. Fellow Kobe wearers in the league such as DeMar DeRozan have been wearing similar make-ups that may also release.

There's no official word on when and where these Kobe 5s will be dropping, but stay locked to Sole Collector as news develops.