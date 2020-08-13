After dropping his first-ever Air Force 1 Low in November, G-Dragon may be delivering another Nike collaboration later this year.

According to sneaker leaker account py_rates, the K-Pop star will once again incorporate his popular fashion label Peaceminusone into his next collab with a new "White/Black/White" colorway. Similar to the first release, this pair will likely feature a removable layer on the upper that wears away and to reveal G-Dragon's personal artwork underneath, although that has not yet to be confirmed. Capping off the look is a black midsole with white paint marks on the sides.

As of now, the upcoming Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Para-noise" is rumored to drop sometime during the 2020 Holiday season for $200.

PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1

Release Date: Fall 2020

Color: White/White-Black

Style #: DD3223-100

UPDATE (08/13): Yankeekicks shares an on-feet look at the second PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 collab, which is reportedly dropping in September. Check back for hte latest updates in the coming weeks.

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc