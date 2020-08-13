After dropping his first-ever Air Force 1 Low in November, G-Dragon may be delivering another Nike collaboration later this year.

According to sneaker leaker account py_rates, the K-Pop star will once again incorporate his popular fashion label Peaceminusone into his next collab with a new "White/Black/White" colorway. Similar to the first release, this pair will likely feature a removable layer on the upper that wears away and to reveal G-Dragon's personal artwork underneath, although that has not yet to be confirmed. Capping off the look is a black midsole with white paint marks on the sides.

As of now, the upcoming Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Para-noise" is rumored to drop sometime during the 2020 Holiday season for $200.

PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1
Release Date: Fall 2020
Color: White/White-Black
Style #: DD3223-100

UPDATE (08/13): Yankeekicks shares an on-feet look at the second PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 collab, which is reportedly dropping in September. Check back for hte latest updates in the coming weeks.

Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 'Para-Noise 2.0' DD3223-100 Side
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via yankeekicks
Image via solebyjc
Image via solebyjc
Image via solebyjc
Image via solebyjc
Image via solebyjc

 