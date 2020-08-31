New Balance has produced some of the hottest sneaker collaborations of 2020 and continuing to build on that energy is a potential new project with New Jersey's Packer Shoes.

Seen with the teaser shot posted by the boutique's Victor Kan on Instagram, it appears that the latest New Balance 992 style incorporates a traditional mesh and suede construction on the upper with the addition of pebbled suede and is dressed in subtle beige and light brown hues.

It's also worth noting that there are currently no indications from the teaser that this is indeed a collab between Packer Shoes and New Balance, as details surrounding the shoes have yet to be revealed by the brands.

At this time, the release info for this New Balance 992 has yet to be revealed, but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (08/31): Although the release details are still unavailable, Kan has shared a closer look at Packer's New Balance 992 collab.