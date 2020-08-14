Sacai may not be the only label with a Nike Blazer Low collaboration releasing in 2021. According to new reports from leaker account py_rates, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh is also working on a pair for next summer.

Images of the shoe are currently unavailable, but a mock-up depiction from the sneaker info account suggests that it will wear an all-black color scheme with signature Off-White details like circular cutouts and overlapping lacing.

The Nike Blazer was originally part of Abloh’s Nike “The Ten” collection in 2017 but he opted for the high cut there instead of the low. Alterations were made to that silhouette that exposed foam on the tongue and placed larger Swoosh branding on the sides.

While the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brands, the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low is expected to drop in Summer 2021.