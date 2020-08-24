The latest wave of Adidas NMD Hu styles is on the way, but the only way fans will be able to obtain the shoes is on the NTWRK app.

Announced this week, Pharrell Williams has teamed up with the e-commerce platform for its first-ever virtual festival, dubbed Transfer, to drop a trio of colorways exclusively on the app. The colorful options will feature its traditional Primeknit construction with text embroidered throughout the upper, and sit atop a full-length Boost midsole.

Over 30 brands and artists will be releasing exclusive products on NTWRK's app throughout the duration of the festival with a portion of the sales donated to organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19.

NTWRK's two-day Transfer festival will start tomorrow while the Adidas NMD Hus will release on Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. EST exclusively on the app. The shoes are expected to retail at $250 each.

Image via NTWRK