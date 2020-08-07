Nike reportedly has even more Dunk collaborations arriving later this year, and the latest is with Chicago-based sneaker boutique Notre.

In recent weeks, the leaker account py_rates has suggested that a handful of sneaker stores are rumored to be dropping Dunk High collabs during this year's holiday season, including Slam Jam and Bodega. Now, Notre is also expected to drop two iterations of the Dunk High including a tonal beige makeup along with a white-based colorway contrasted by blue Swoosh branding and purple outsole. Although early images of the shoe have not yet leaked, mock-up photos were provided in its place.

Notre and Nike have not yet confirmed its rumored Nike Dunk High collab.

UPDATE (08/07): With the release info still unknown, solebyjc has shared the first look at Notre's Nike Dunk High collabs, which are reportedly dropping this holiday season for $150 each.