It looks like the rollout for the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro continues with the latest release paying homage to Kobe Bryant capturing his fifth NBA championship ten years ago.

Thanks to leaked images provided by nikezoomkobe, a first look at the upcoming iteration of the Kobe 5 Protro features a split black and white upper inspired by the home and away versions of the "Big Stage" colorway that's paired with designs from Bryant's "Parade" PE. Capping off the look are gold accents covering the Swoosh branding, the tongue, and the heel counter.

While an official release date has yet to be confirmed by Nike, GOAT currently has this "Big Stage/Parade" Nike Kobe 5 Protro scheduled launching on Feb. 7. Check back soon for official details.

UPDATE (01/26): Official images of the "Big Stage Parade" Nike Kobe 5 slated to release Feb. 7 via Nike.

UPDATE (08/08): First reported by j23app, the "Big Stage Parade" Kobe 5 Protro is back on launch calendars with an Aug. 23 release date. Nike has yet to confirm the release.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Big Stage Parade"

Release Date: 02/07/20

Color: White/Metallic Gold-Black

Style #: CT8014-100

Price: $180

