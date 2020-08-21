Initially previewed last month, the "Bamo" colorway for Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 2 is hitting stores soon.

The latest pair appropriately sports the color scheme of his Milwaukee Bucks team, dressed in a predominately dark green upper, while a stealthy camo print covers the large Swoosh on the lateral side and a portion of the heel collar. Hits of orange are seen on the ankle collar including on the heel counter's "GA" logo. A lighter shade of green is used on the foam midsole that houses a Zoom Air unit at the forefoot, while the look is finished with a gum outsole.

Readers will be able to cop the Nike Zoom Freak 2 "Bamo" at Nike.com and at select retailers starting on Sept. 18.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike