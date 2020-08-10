Nike's ongoing push for creating more sustainable sneakers continues with its latest "Recycled Canvas” pack releasing this month.

The pack will be the latest installation to the Swoosh's Move to Zero initiative that was announced in September 2019, which includes two iterations of the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 90, Air Max 95, Daybreak-Type and Cortez made with at least 20 percent recycled materials. Each pair features canvas uppers comprised of yarn repurposed from waste, and include Flyleather Swooshes and heel tabs. In adition, Crater foam is used on the midsoles of the Cortez and Daybreak-Type.

Readers will be able to grab Nike Sportswear's "Recycled Canvas" pack when it releases on Nike.com, the Nike App, and at select retailers starting on Aug. 20. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.

Image via Nike

