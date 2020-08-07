The steady stream of new Nike Space Hippie styles continues with the latest assortment of colorways set to hit shelves soon.

Releases this month will include the Space Hippie 01 "Wheat White" and the women's-exclusive Space Hippie 04 "Lemon Venom," both arriving on Aug. 20. The two silhouettes are constructed with Space Waste Yarn uppers that are created from recycled T-shirts, while the tooling is formed by blending together recycled ZoomX foam and Nike Grind rubber for environmental sustainability.

Readers will be able to pick up the Space Hippie 01 "Wheat White" and the Space Hippie 04 Women's "Lemon Venom" starting on Aug. 20 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $130 each.

Image via Nike

