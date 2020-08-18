Nike Skateboarding will use the beloved Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" as inspiration for this new SB Dunk Low release.

This isn't the first time that Nike SB borrowed original iterations of the Air Jordan 1 and turned them into SB Dunk Low releases. The theme started with the Royal-inspired "J-Pack" makeup that released in 2005 and continued all the way up to the recently-released "Shadow" colorway. The pair pictured here was available yesterday at U.K.-based retailer Size? and sold out immediately.

Its quick disappearance owes in part to the renewed fervor around SB Dunks.

As of now, a wider release for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Chicago" is currently unknown, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for official launch details expected to arrive soon.

UPDATE (08/18): Here's an official look at the "Chicago" SB Dunk Low that's scheduled to release via SNKRS Korea on Aug. 21. A stateside launch hasn't been confirmed yet.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike