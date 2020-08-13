No, the headline isn't a misprint. Nike will soon release new slides that are designed to wear during moments of the day when people are winding down.

According to the brand, the Nike Offline Slides are part of the experimental N. 354 sneaker line that was debuted last year. Channeling the same ethos, the slide comes with two drop-in midsoles that are interchangeable based on how the wearer is feeling. The Sensation 001 midsole comes with nubs to provide fans with a massage-like experience, while the Sensation 002 features additional nubs that allow for longer wear time. As for the slide itself, it comes with a thick exposed foam padded tongue with an adjustable strap to fit any foot size.

The Nike Offline Slides will release on August 28 via SNKRS and at select retailers, but pricing has yet to be announced.

