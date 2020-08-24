More colorways continue to surface for Kyrie Irving's new Nike Kyrie S2 Hybrid shoe, and the latest pair has fused together some of his line's most memorable designs into this "What The" colorway.

The model itself combines design elements from Irving's 4, 5, and 6 signature sneakers so it was probably only a matter of time before a "What The" colorway would hit the hybrid shoe. The multicolored upper, including the midfoot "Flytrap" lace shroud from the 5, while the heel counter is pulled from the 6, which sits atop the 4's tooling.

There's currently no word on when this "What The" Nike Kyrie S2 Hybrid is releasing.

Image via Foot Patrol

