Kyrie Irving's sneaker homages to Kobe Bryant will continue via the Brooklyn Nets star's latest signature shoe this year.

Picking up where last year's "Mamba Mentality" Kyrie 5—or more specifically, the unreleased Kyrie 3 red "Bruce Lee" sample—left off is a new variation of the theme applied to the Kyrie 6. The sneaker is covered in red with black accents, with the telltale feature being the yellow "blood" embroidery across the Swoosh.

While release information is unavailable, it's possible that this pair is on the horizon for April's Mamba Day releases. There's also no word yet if it will be accompanied by a matching yellow pair.

UPDATE (03/29): In addition to the red pair that's been floating around for a few months, the "Bruce Lee" Nike Kyrie 6 has surfaced in a black-based colorway. Again, these are likely pegged to the Mamba Day celebration on Apr. 13, but with uncertainty surrounding Kobe releases and sneaker releases in general at the moment, it remains to be seen when either pair will actually be available. We'll keep you updated in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (08/26): Nike has shared an official look at the "Bruce Lee" Nike Kyrie 6, which typically suggests that a release could be imminent. As of now, the Swoosh has yet to provide details for this pair but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

