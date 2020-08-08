Kobe Bryant's sneaker releases remain halted following his surprising passing in late-January, but a new colorway of one of his most popular models appears to be ready for retail.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro surfaces with a Lakers-inspired palette of black, purple and gold. Perhaps the most appealing features are the Los Angeles graphic printed lining and insoles, which bear a purple and gold cityscape. Capping off the look is a white midsole and icy translucent sole. The shoe has been one of Anthony Davis' go-to pairs as of late, including in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Image via Stacy Revere/Getty

As Bryant's sneaker releases have been indefinitely been delayed, Nike hasn't confirmed a release date for this pair, but it has popped up on some retail calendars for March 26. We'll keep you updated as new information is announced.

UPDATE (03/25): Despite being advertised for a Wednesday, April 1 release via Sneakersnstuff, Nike has confirmed that this "Lakers" Kobe 5 Protro will not be dropping next week, which is perhaps indicative that the brand is still holding off on releasing Kobe-related product. "Specific launch dates will be confirmed at a later date," reads a statement from the Swoosh.

UPDATE (08/08): First reported by j23app, the "Lakers" Kobe 5 Protro has popped up on launch calendars with an Aug. 24 release date. Nike hasn't confirmed the release yet, but it would make sense for the Kobe Bryant Day celebration.

Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Lakers"

Release Date: TBA

Style #: CD4991-500

Price: $175

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike