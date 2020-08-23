Today not only marks what would have been Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday, but it's also the beginning of Mamba Week, which Nike will celebrate in part by bringing his signature sneakers back to the market for the first time since he passed away in January. The first wave of releases will include a variety of Nike Kobe 5 Protros, a run likely won't be slowing down anytime soon.

Images via retailer Foot Patrol London indicate that the beloved "5 Rings" colorway of the Kobe 5 is also set to make a return to retail. The colorway, originally released in 2010 to celebrate Bryant's fifth NBA championship, is highlighted by a bold Lakers-inspired colorway, graphic motif throughout the upper and a gradient fade along the midsole. This isn't to be confused with the "5x Champ" colorway that will be making its retail debut this week.

Release details haven't been announced, but we'll continue to keep you updated on all things Kobe here at Sole Collector.

Image via Foot Patrol London

