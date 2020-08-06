Nike and Jordan Brand's decision to finally embrace the true history of Michael Jordan's NBA-banned sneakers affords the company another chance to cash in on the industry's greatest legacy. This year marks the long-awaited return of the Nike Air Ship, Jordan's original rookie year game shoe and the actual shoe he was threatened with fines for wearing in a black and red colorway—not the Air Jordan 1 as marketed by Nike for more than three decades.

Previously confirmed by Italian retailer Back-Door Bottega, the "Banned" Air Ship is on its way to retail this month. The retro features unique true-to-the-original elements like PE style 'Air Jordan' lettering on the heel, along with some new details such as a rumored React cushioning update. The shoe is also being called the Jordan Air Ship by some leaker accounts, which could indicate that Nike is shifting the entire legacy of the model to Jordan Brand.

While Back-Door Bottega's in-store raffle has already been rolled out, plans to release the shoe stateside have not officially been announced. However, official images have hit the server—typically a sign that a release is imminent. We'll keep you posted on when to expect that drop in the days and weeks ahead.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike