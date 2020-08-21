The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Olympic Games to next summer at the earliest, but some sneaker activations surrounding the global event are moving forward as planned. Later this month, Nike will team up with BAIT Japan for an exclusive launch of the "Hidden Message" Pack, carrying a theme clearly meant to tie-in with the would-be games in Tokyo.

The pack consists of three models with sport performance roots that have since become lifestyle staples: the Air Force 1, Air Max 95, and, to a lesser degree, the Air Max 2090. For the Air Force 1, the pack marks the long-awaited return of the coveted "Olympic" colorway that originally released in 2004. Acting as a uniting link between the shoes, each features a wear-away layer that can be cut to reveal metallic underlayers. The Air Force 1 and Air Max 2090 will have set configurations of materials beneath the exterior panels, while the Air Max 95 will reveal an unspecified ratio of gold, silver, and bronze, making each pair unique.

BAIT Japan will release the "Hidden Message" Pack on Aug. 29 at its Shibuya and Osaka locations, as well as online at BAITme.jp. Expect a wider launch later this year.

Image via BAIT

