More Nike Dunk releases are on the horizon, including a classic colorway set to make a comeback soon.

Thanks to solebyjc, we're learning that the 'Hyper Blue" or "Samba" Dunk Low will be receiving the retro treatment this summer. Originally released in 2001 as a Japan-exclusive, the shoe will remain true to the OG, featuring a royal blue leather upper that's paired with grey overlays and red Swoosh branding on the sides.

release date for this Nike Dunk Low "Samba" hasn't been announced but it's expected to hit shelves this summer for $100. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/05): Official images of the returning "Samba" Nike Dunk Low, which is expected to release overseas on Aug. 21. A stateside date hasn't been announced yet.

Nike Dunk Low "Samba"
Release Date: Summer 2020
Color: Hyper Blue/Silver/Samba
Style #: CZ2667-400
Price: $100

Nike Dunk Low Samba Release Date CZ2667-400 Profile
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Samba Release Date CZ2667-400 Medial
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Samba Release Date CZ2667-400 Top
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Samba Release Date CZ2667-400 Heel
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Samba Release Date CZ2667-400 Sole
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Samba Release Date CZ2667-400 Toe Detail
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Samba Release Date CZ2667-400 Heel Detail
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low 'Samba' 2020 Retro First Look CZ2667-400
Image via solebyjc

 