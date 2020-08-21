Not only did fans see OG Nike Dunk styles return to shelves this year, but there's also a new variation of the model dropping soon.

Nike confirmed today that the new Dunk Low Disrupt debuting next month is created specifically for women. The overall design offers a similar look to the Dunk Low, but is combined with elements from the 1984 Nike Air Train. The end result is a low-profile silhouette featuring exaggerated overlays on the upper hiding portions of the Swoosh branding, exposed foam tongue, and chunky tooling.

Since the sneaker released in 1985, there have been other women's-specific Dunk models that were introduced such as the Dunk Sky Hi and Sacai's Dunk Lux collaboration.

The women’s-exclusive Nike Dunk Low Disrupt is releasing on Sept. 4 via SNKRS and at select retailers.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike