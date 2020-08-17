Along with the return of the "Samba" Nike Dunk Low this week, the revitalized model will continue its run well into next year as another iteration surfaces.

According to sneaker info leaker Soleheatonfeet, the Dunk High will be releasing in a "‪Sail/Khaki/Light Chocolate/Sail‬" color scheme in August 2021. Images of the shoe have yet to leak but a mock-up depiction provided by zSneakerheadz suggests that a white leather upper with various shades of brown serving as accents for the overlays.

There's no release date on this Nike Dunk High "Light Chocolate" yet but the leaks say to expect its arrival in August 2021.

Nike Dunk High Retro Premium "Light Chocolate"

Release Date: August 2021

Color: Sail/Khaki/Light Chocolate/Sail‬

Style #: DH5348-100‬

Price: $N/A