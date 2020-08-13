Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna this past January, Nike made the decision to indefinitely halt sales of his premium signature product, including a slew of Kobe 5 Protro colorways. Though fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to grab some of the legend's most coveted sneakers, the brand has taken a patient approach to moving ahead with the release of Kobe product, only releasing select team models over the past seven months. Over the weekend, news hit that three different colorways of the Kobe 5 Protro are slated to hit retail later this month—information that has now been confirmed by Nike.

According to the brand, it will continue to release Kobe Protro sneakers, beginning with a range of products in late-August to coincide with "Mamba Week." Foot Locker's launch calendar suggests the "Big Stage," "Lakers" and "EYBL" Kobe 5 Protros will be made available during that time. Also expect Bryant's Lakers jersey to re-release.

Image via Nike

In addition to bringing Kobe product back to the market, Nike has announced that it's donating $1 million to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and it'll continue to amplify Kobe’s message through the Mamba League.

When Bryant's already-popular sneakers return, they'll likely do so with greater retail success due to increased demand. Following January's accident, Bryant shoes saw massive price bumps on second-hand reseller sites such as StockX. Consignment shop RIF LA made the decision to pull Kobe product from its shelves and refund customers out of respect to his legacy. These companies will have decisions to make regarding the handling of people using their platform to profit from sales of Kobe product in the very near future.

As of now, the first rumored release is the "Big Stage Kobe 5 Protro (pictured above) on Aug. 23. We'll continue to keep you updated on all things Nike Kobe here at Sole Collector.