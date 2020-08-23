With the question of whether or not he could win without Shaquille O'Neal answered, Kobe Bryant entered the 2009-10 with a single agenda: one-upping his former superstar teammate.

On Bryant's feet for the campaign was the Nike Kobe 5, a performance model crafted by Eric Avar and Matt Nurse. Generally regarded as one of the best Kobe signature sneakers, in terms of both style and performance, the Kobe 5 continued the line's game-changing package of Zoom Air cushioning in a low-top silhouette. In the shoe, Bryant flourished on the big stage, leading the Lakers to their second consecutive NBA championship and, fittingly, his fifth overall.

The Kobe 5 was made available to customize through NIKEiD in Dec. 2009. Additionally, it was one of the first shoes subjected to fan-friendly interactive design contests. Jason Hamilton, a lifelong Lakers fan, famously designed the "Kid Hollywood" colorway, which was worn by Bryant in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Apr. 2010.

Hamilton wasn't the only fan responsible for an eye-catching Kobe 5 iD—read on for a rundown of the 50 best pairs we've spotted via social media.