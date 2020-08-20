The Nike Air Raid is making its way back onto shelves this year after official images for the model's original colorway surface.

The Tinker Hatfield-led design made its retail debut in 1992 and was the brand's first basketball sneaker created specifically for hooping outdoors as seen with the text on the heel counter and outsole. But that's not all that makes this sneaker memorable. It's most notable feature is the cross-straps at the midfoot for lockdown after Tinker saw how athletes taped their ankles before play.

Most recently, the model served as inspiration for Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God Raid silhouette, as well as serving as the basis for a friends-and-family colorway that pays tribute to the OG.

As of now, the release info surrounding the Nike Air Raid's return is currently unknown but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike