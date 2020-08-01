Although the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has been delayed until next year, Nike is still celebrating the global games by releasing this "Australia" exclusive colorway of the Air Presto.

Around this time in 2000, the brand debuted the Presto at the Sydney Olympics with this iteration created just for the members of the Australian national team. To celebrate the model's 20th anniversary, the elusive makeup is dropping at retail for the very first time.

It dons a teal upper with "AUS" branding on the tongue and heel counter while the stars from the nation's flag are embroidered on the toe.

Readers can grab the "Australia" Nike Air Presto on SNKRS and at select retailers starting on Aug. 14 for $130.

Image via Nike

