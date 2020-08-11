Nike recently reimagined the Air Max 90 with its introduction of the Air Max 2090, but it turns out that isn't the only classic running sneaker being reworked.

As this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 95, the Swoosh has given the fan-favorite model a futuristic take with the Air Max Zoom 950 set to debut this month. According to Atmos Tokyo, the first-ever release will be exclusive to Japan, signified by the Japanese flag on the heel, but future iterations of the sneaker will be releasing globally. The new model boasts design elements of its predecessor with the upper consisting of mesh and neoprene, while the tooling utilizes Cushlon foam with two Zoom Air pods and a 270 Max Air Bag found on the forefoot and heel, respectively.

The Nike Air Max Zoom 950 is releasing first at Atmos Tokyo on Aug. 15 followed by a wider launch in Japan on SNKRS and at select retailers on Aug. 19.

Image via Atmos Tokyo

