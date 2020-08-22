In recent months, it's become increasingly prevalent that Nike is pushing to become more sustainable with new sneakers created from recycled materials.

Take this Air Max 1 shared by solebyjc for example, which feature knitted overlays that appear to be of yarn constructed from waste. Other parts of the shoe feature leather including on the mudguard and ankle collar that's formed together with loose stitching throughout the upper and sits atop a classic Max Air tooling in white.

Although the brand hasn't confirmed when this iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 is releasing, leaker Soleheatonfeet suggests the style will hit shelves sometime in October for a retail price of $140.

Image via solebyjc