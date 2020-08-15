Although a majority of Nike Air Max releases have somewhat been overshadowed by this year's 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Max 90, that wasn't the case for the Air Max 1 pictured here.

Having already sold out at select retailers overseas, the Swoosh has now confirmed that the "Evergreen Aura" colorway of the classic runner is releasing again in the states this month. This iteration wears the model's original color blocking seen with the white mesh and grey suede upper but is paired with bold green accents throughout.

Priced at $140, the Nike Air Max 1 "Evergreen Aura" is releasing on the SNKRS app and at select retailers on Aug. 29.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike