While releases for the Nike Air FOG 1 has slowed down quite a bit in the last few months, Jerry Lorenzo just teased a new sample colorway of the sneaker.

While release info regarding the latest pair is currently unknown, Lorenzo confirmed on his Instagram story that this iteration is designed by his son and it wears an intricate brown, mint green, purple color combination.

Another makeup that recently made headlines was a sample colorway that was designed exclusively for Houston Rockets' forward P.J. Tucker, which Lorenzo confirmed that only four pairs were produced, so it's possible that little Jerry's pair could feature similar production numbers.

As of now, Lorenzo and Nike haven't confirmed that this Air FOG 1 colorway, is releasing but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates as new developments become available.