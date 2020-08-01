Nike Basketball is giving its recently-released Adapt BB 2.0 a brand new tie-dye makeover that's expected to be hitting retailers very soon.

Official imagery for the latest auto-lacing performance basketball sneaker shows that the style will incorporate a colorful tie-dye graphic hidden beneath the translucent mesh upper with a black Swoosh and premium white leather featured on the heel. Additional details include icy blue panels for the heel counter, on the midsole that controls the lacing mechanism of the tongue's Adapt lacing technology, and the outsole.

Official release information surrounding this Nike Adapt BB 2.0 "Tie-Dye" has yet to be announced.

UPDATE (08/01): Nike has confirmed that the "Tie-Dye" Adapt BB 2.0 is releasing on Aug. 13 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball accounts for a retail price of $350.

Image via Nike

