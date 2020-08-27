While New Balance has introduced plenty of marathon-specific shoes in the past, its latest racing sneaker will be the first to feature a carbon plate.

According to the brand, the new FuelCell RC Elite race shoe has been in development since 2017 and is the result of gathering data from top runners who wore the New Balance FuelCell 5280 silhouette in long-distance races. The end result is a low-profile silhouette that uses a breathable mesh upper, but the standout feature is its FuelCell midsole that houses a full-length carbon plate for added propulsion. The shoe will debut in two colorways including in neon green and in purple.

Priced at $225, the New Balance FuelCell RC Elite releases on Sept. 15 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers.

Image via New Balance

