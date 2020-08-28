It turns out that the 327 won't be the only new lifestyle model coming from New Balance this year. The brand has officially unveiled its latest 920 sneaker that's dropping soon.

According to the brand, the 920 draws design elements from the classic 900 and 1000 series, but has been reimagined through a modern lens. Made in the brand's storied Flimby factory in the U.K., the shoe features a mesh and nubuck upper, reflective N logo on the sides, and the namesake model embroidered by the ankle collar.

The New Balance 920 will debut as part of the brand's 2020 Made in UK collection and will likely be releasing on Newbalance.com and at select retailers from September to December. A collaboration with Amsterdam retailer Patta has also been confirmed for the forthcoming releases. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.

Image via New Balance