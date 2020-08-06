Only a few months have passed since it made its debut, and the New Balance 327 has already become one of this year's hottest models as the brand continues to introduce new colorways including this "Undyed" makeup dropping soon.

As the name suggests, this upcoming iteration forgoes the traditional coloring process with the materials left in their natural state, which in turn saves water, energy and waste for a more sustainable take on the trending model. The upper comes with a beige cotton canvas construction that's combined with blue suede overlays including on the oversized "N" logos while a white foam midsole completes the undyed color arrangement.

The New Balance 327 "Undyed" will hit select markets starting on Aug. 8 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers for $100.

Image via New Balance