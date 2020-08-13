The revitalization of the Nike SB line continues with a brand new collaboration with Medicom Toy arriving later this year.

The Japanese collectible maker and the Swoosh have worked together since 2004, which resulted in creating memorable SB styles, beginning with its first "Medicom 1", all the way to the more recent Zoom Dunk Elite High "Bearbrick" in 2018. Their latest SB Dunk Low, seen above, is dressed in premium black pony hair throughout the entirety of the upper while subtle hits of a cream hue are used on the sock liner, heel tab, and outsole. The shoe's standout feature is the signature Bearbrick logo embroidered on the heel.

As of now, the release information for the latest Medicom x Nike SB Dunk Low "Bearbrick" collab has yet to be revealed.

UPDATE (07/27): Leaker hanzuying shares a detailed look at the upcoming "Bearbrick" Medicom x Nike SB Dunk Low collab that's slated to release sometime this year.

UPDATE (08/13): Medicom Toy has officially announced that its next "Bearbrick" Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration will be released on Aug. 22. The shoes will be available in full family sizing, along with matching Bearbricks in 1000%, 400% and 100% scale. In-store and online releases will be held at MCT TOKYO, ZOZO, and STYLEVOICE, as well as other select shops.

