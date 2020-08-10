Dan "Mache" Gamache is one of the best sneaker customizers in the game, but for his latest project, he has created his very own silhouette that will be dropping soon.

According to Mache, the running-inspired model will be called the Mache Run Centralia, an original design fully built from the ground up. The first colorway is a nod to a deserted town in Pennsylvania that's home to a graffiti-covered highway. The concept is communicated through a cement grey upper paired with multicolored overlays, which sit atop a Vibram tooling.

Although a specific release date has yet to be announced, the Mache Run Centralia will release exclusively at Machecustoms.com sometime in August. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/10): Mache has officially announced that preorders for the Mache Run Centralia will go live on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. EST for 72 hours exclusively on Machecustoms.com. The shoe will be arriving in full sizes ranging from men’s 5 to 14 and will retail for $300.

Image via Mache275

Image via Mache275

Image via Mache275