Dan "Mache" Gamache is one of the best sneaker customizers in the game, but for his latest project, he has created his very own silhouette that will be dropping soon.

According to Mache, the running-inspired model will be called the Mache Run Centralia, an original design fully built from the ground up. The first colorway is a nod to a deserted town in Pennsylvania that's home to a graffiti-covered highway. The concept is communicated through a cement grey upper paired with multicolored overlays, which sit atop a Vibram tooling.

Although a specific release date has yet to be announced, the Mache Run Centralia will release exclusively at Machecustoms.com sometime in August. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/10): Mache has officially announced that preorders for the Mache Run Centralia will go live on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. EST for 72 hours exclusively on Machecustoms.com.  The shoe will be arriving in full sizes ranging from men’s 5 to 14 and will retail for $300.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks to everyone who checked in on the live tonight. To recap the made in the USA Mache Run “Centralia” will be available for PREORDER on Friday 8/28 at 11am est. on Machecustoms.com retail is set at $300. These will be available in full sizes ranging from men’s 5 to 14, no half sizes. These fit similar to a New Balance. I’d say true to size but if you are between sizes I would suggest sizing down. The preorder will be live for 72 hours and after that they will no longer be available to order. Shoes come with white laces (as pictured) and will come in a special box that will be revealed closer to the launch date. I want to thank you all again for the outpouring of support and will keep you updated with all info leading up to the launch including the matching clothing. Thank you! 📸 @spacecampfresh

