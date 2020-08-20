After it was initially previewed on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in January, Li-Ning's Fall/Winter 2020 collection is almost here.

With this year being the brand's 30th anniversary, this season's capsule revisits styles from its overlooked yet deep design archive, but through a modern lens. The end result is the "Future Vintage, Sport Formal" collection which includes a range of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Sticking with footwear is the introduction of the running-inspired Furious Rider Ace Element debuting in "Brick" and "Ivory" colorways. Other models will also be making an appearance including the Furious Rider ACE 1.5 and the Titan sneaker.

There's currently no official word on when the first drop for Li-Ning's "Future Vintage, Sport Formal" collection will hit shelves, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Li-Ning's Furious Rider Ace Element, Image via Li-Ning

Li-Ning's Furious Rider Ace 1.5, Image via Li-Ning