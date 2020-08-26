Puma is reportedly nearing a deal to sign top NBA Draft prospect LaMelo Ball to an endorsement deal.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported moments ago that the discussions are near its final stages and could be finalized as early as today, which will make LaMelo the first Ball Brother to sign with an endorsement deal with a sneaker company outside of his family's Big Baller Brand.

LaMelo Ball closing in on Puma deal, becoming first Ball Brother to sign shoe endorsement with company outside Big Baller Brand. https://t.co/2J9eRGOkhJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

After the Ball Brothers (Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo) announced its signing to Roc Nation Sports in May, their father Lavar appeared on Complex Sports' Load Management podcast, where he revealed that he was in discussions with Puma about a future collaboration.

If the deal does come to fruition, LaMelo will be joining a core of young endorsees that includes Kyle Kuzma, R.J. Barrett, DeAndre Ayton, and others. Stay tuned to Sole Collector as the story continues to develop.