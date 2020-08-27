Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingtson talks about wrestling in hyped sneakers, winning the belt at WrestleMania, how Wale put him onto custom sneakers, and more.

Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? We launched an app for that. Download the Sole Collector app now!: https://solecollector.com/app

BUY HOT ONES TRUTH OR DAB THE GAME NOW: https://truthordabgame.com/