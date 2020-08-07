Alongside the rumored Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low arriving in early 2021, the brands are reportedly releasing two more collaborative styles before the year's end.

Images of a previously unseen Air Force 1 Low featuring Kith branding have surfaced which pays homage to New York City, with a possible reference to the hometown New York Knicks. The pair sports a black leather upper with mismatched blue and orange Swooshes, and "NYC" embroidery on the sides. Additional details include "Kith Air" branding on the heel replacing the traditional "Nike Air" logo.

According to leaker Soleheatonfeet, a white-based makeup is also reportedly in the works, with both iterations of the Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low slated to drop sometime in the fall, although a specific date wasn't revealed. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for release updates coming soon.

UPDATE (08/07): After the black-based colorway was previewed last month, a first look at the Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low "NYC" in white has now surfaced courtesy of solebyjc. Both iterations are scheduled to arrive in Fall 2020.

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc