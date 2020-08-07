Fresh off of a sold-out Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 "Tokyo Trio" collaboration, Ronnie Fieg has teased its next sneaker project, this time with Converse and Coca-Cola.

Shared on Fieg's social media accounts today is a set of the Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck 70 Lows dressed in red, white, and blue makeups while Coca-Cola branding is embroidered on the side, and Kith’s logo stamped on the midsole. Fieg has worked collectively with both brands in the past on a Chuck 70s collection, but this will be the first time that the low-top is involved.

Fieg did confirm that the Kith x Converse x Coca-Cola Chuck 70 Lows will be dropping as part of Kith’s Season 5 collection, but a specific release date has yet to be revealed.